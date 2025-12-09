Utah hosts Bayes and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-3) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits…

Boise State Broncos (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-3)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Utah after Dani Bayes scored 20 points in Boise State’s 82-80 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Utes are 3-1 on their home court. Utah is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncos have gone 0-1 away from home. Boise State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Utah averages 68.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 66.8 Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 11.0 points.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the Broncos. Bayes is averaging 15.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

