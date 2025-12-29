Utah faces Washington following McHenry’s 27-point performance

Utah Utes (8-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5;…

Utah Utes (8-4) at Washington Huskies (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Washington after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Utah’s 101-77 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Huskies are 5-1 in home games. Washington scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Utes are 0-1 on the road. Utah is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Washington averages 83.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 78.8 Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 17.9 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.5 points for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

