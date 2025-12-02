UT Rio Grande Valley visits Thompson and SFA

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-2) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 66-61 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 in home games. SFA scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dane Christensen averaging 1.3.

SFA is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game SFA allows.

The Lumberjacks and Vaqueros match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Narit Chotikavanic is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 12.6 points. Thompson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.7 points.

Marvin McGhee III is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. Koree Cotton is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

