UT Rio Grande Valley visits Lamar after Lee’s 21-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Rob Lee Jr. scored 21 points in Lamar’s 89-71 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Lamar averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Lamar is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cardinals. Jayden Gambrell is averaging 7.3 points.

Koree Cotton is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

