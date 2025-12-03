UT Rio Grande Valley plays SFA following Dickson’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-2) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits SFA after Kyle Dickson scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 87-73 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 on their home court. SFA has a 5-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marvin McGhee III averaging 4.5.

SFA scores 78.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 77.8 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 12.9 more points per game (81.8) than SFA gives up to opponents (68.9).

The Lumberjacks and Vaqueros match up Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is scoring 18.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 16.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

McGhee is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.