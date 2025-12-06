UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Austin Peay following Parker’s 29-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Collin Parker scored 29 points in Austin Peay’s 96-84 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Vaqueros are 1-0 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the Southland with 15.3 assists per game led by Koree Cotton averaging 2.6.

The Governors have gone 2-4 away from home. Austin Peay is second in the ASUN with 16.9 assists per game led by Zyree Collins averaging 4.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 78.7 points, 9.4 more per game than the 69.3 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Vaqueros. Dane Christensen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Tate McCubbin is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. Parker is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

