UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Austin Peay 63-50

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Koree Cotton’s 22 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Austin Peay 63-50 on Sunday.

Cotton had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland Conference). Always Wright added 10 points while going 3 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Zae Blake went 2 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with six points.

Rashaud Marshall led the way for the Governors (4-5) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tate McCubbin added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Austin Peay. Zyree Collins also had nine points and six steals.

