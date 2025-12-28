UT Rio Grande Valley and New Orleans meet in conference matchup

New Orleans Privateers (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Orleans Privateers (4-8, 1-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland action Monday.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-1 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is ninth in the Southland with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mustafo Vanjov averaging 3.0.

The Privateers are 1-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.7 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Privateers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koree Cotton is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Coleton Benson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Privateers. Panagiotis Pagonis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.