UT Martin visits Tennessee Tech after Mathews’ 34-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-5, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-2, 1-0 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces UT Martin after Cam Mathews scored 34 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-66 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lareesha Cawthorn averaging 5.3.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 in conference matchups. UT Martin ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Tennessee Tech averages 70.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 62.4 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 8.4 more points per game (69.0) than Tennessee Tech gives up (60.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Chloe Larry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Kenley McCarn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Zy Thompson is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.