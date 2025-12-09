UT Martin visits Mayo and Southern Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on UT Martin after Damien Mayo Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-84 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Salukis are 3-0 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Rolyns Aligbe leads the Salukis with 6.2 boards.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UT Martin scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 9.8 points.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.