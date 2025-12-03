UT Martin plays Lipscomb on 3-game road skid

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Lipscomb…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Lipscomb looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Bisons are 2-1 on their home court. Lipscomb is sixth in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Taylor Bowen leads the Bisons with 8.1 boards.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 in road games. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 35.7% shooting.

Lipscomb scores 66.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 60.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 62.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 64.9 Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1%.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Zy Thompson is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

