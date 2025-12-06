UT Martin hosts Alabama State following Anderson’s 30-point game

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces…

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces UT Martin after Asjon Anderson scored 30 points in Alabama State’s 93-87 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UT Martin scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-4 away from home. Alabama State is second in the SWAC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Mario Andrews averaging 4.9.

UT Martin’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 16.3 more points per game (81.4) than UT Martin gives up to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 61.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.6 points.

Anderson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 17.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.

