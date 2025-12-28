UT Arlington visits Tarleton State following Adams’ 22-point showing

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at Tarleton State Texans (6-5) Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at Tarleton State Texans (6-5)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington after Gia Adams scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 90-85 loss to the Montana Lady Griz.

The Texans are 3-2 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks second in the WAC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shadasia Brackens averaging 5.6.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in road games. UT Arlington gives up 66.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Tarleton State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.2% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 61.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 65.8 Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Mavericks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists. Brackens is averaging 11.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kira Reynolds is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mavericks. Mila Reynolds is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

