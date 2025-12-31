UT Arlington visits Olsen and Cal Baptist

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 0-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7, 1-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 0-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7, 1-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington after Lauren Olsen scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 82-51 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers are 5-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 0-1 in WAC play. UT Arlington is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 21.0 turnovers per game.

Cal Baptist averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 3.8 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 60.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 64.9 Cal Baptist allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals for the Lancers. Emma Johansson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Threatt is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kira Reynolds is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.