UT Arlington visits Cotton and UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on UT Arlington after Koree Cotton scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 63-50 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 2-2 in road games. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 4.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). UT Arlington has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. Cotton is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.3 points.

Seamster is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

