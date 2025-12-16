UT Arlington hosts Texas Southern following Holmes’ 22-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (3-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-5) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-5)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits UT Arlington after Daeja Holmes scored 22 points in Texas Southern’s 76-60 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Mavericks are 2-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 60.7 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Texas Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 25.6% from 3-point range.

UT Arlington is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mavericks. Kali Haizlip is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Holmes is averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

