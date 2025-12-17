USC hosts UTSA after Simpson’s 20-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (4-6) at USC Trojans (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-6) at USC Trojans (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -23.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits USC after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in UTSA’s 88-64 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Trojans are 4-1 in home games. USC scores 87.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 on the road. UTSA is seventh in the AAC giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

USC scores 87.5 points, 14.7 more per game than the 72.8 UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simpson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dorian Hayes is averaging 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

