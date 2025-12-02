UNLV visits Rowe and UTSA

UNLV Lady Rebels (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces UNLV after…

UNLV Lady Rebels (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-3)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces UNLV after Cheyenne Rowe scored 20 points in UTSA’s 65-64 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Roadrunners are 1-0 in home games. UTSA allows 58.7 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Lady Rebels are 0-2 in road games. UNLV is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

UTSA is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 40.8% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damara Allen is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.2 points. Rowe is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.7 points.

Meadow Roland is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Lady Rebels. Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.