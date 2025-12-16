UNLV visits Mann and Grand Canyon

UNLV Lady Rebels (5-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-9) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts UNLV…

UNLV Lady Rebels (5-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-9)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts UNLV after Chloe Mann scored 29 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-72 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Antelopes are 1-3 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 0-8 record against teams above .500.

The Lady Rebels are 1-4 on the road. UNLV is second in the MWC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 9.4.

Grand Canyon scores 63.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 64.3 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 63.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Antelopes. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 36.3%.

Jasmyn Lott is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lady Rebels. Roland is averaging 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.