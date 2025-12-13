UNLV Rebels and the Tennessee State Tigers play in Henderson, Nevada

Tennessee State Tigers (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-5) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -11.5; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-5)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -11.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and UNLV play at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have a 4-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 4.0.

The Tigers have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Tennessee State scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UNLV is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 81.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 84.8 UNLV gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8%.

Aaron Nkrumah is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.