UNLV plays Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-5)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Tennessee State in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels are 4-5 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 5-4 in non-conference play. Tennessee State scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UNLV’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 81.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 84.8 UNLV allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Issac Williamson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Travis Harper II averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals.

