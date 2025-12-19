UNLV hosts Fresno State following Collins’ 24-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at UNLV Rebels (4-6) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at UNLV Rebels (4-6)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV after Zaon Collins scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 89-87 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rebels are 2-2 on their home court. UNLV is eighth in the MWC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson Jacques averaging 5.1.

UNLV averages 80.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 71.5 Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Rebels. Issac Williamson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Collins is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

