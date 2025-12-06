UNC Wilmington visits Louisiana after Wessler’s 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -11.5;…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -11.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Louisiana after Patrick Wessler scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-69 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-2 on their home court. Louisiana is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks have gone 1-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Wessler averaging 5.0.

Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 10.0 more points per game (81.9) than Louisiana gives up (71.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is shooting 36.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Milan Mejia is averaging 4.8 points.

Nolan Hodge is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Wessler is averaging 12.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

