UNC Wilmington takes on Marshall, aims for 7th straight home win

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Seahawks take on Marshall.

The Seahawks have gone 6-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Patrick Wessler paces the Seahawks with 8.1 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd are 2-1 in road games. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

UNC Wilmington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 11.8 points.

Wyatt Fricks is averaging 15 points and 1.6 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

