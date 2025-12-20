UNC Wilmington takes on Longwood, aims to halt 3-game skid

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-6) at Longwood Lancers (8-4) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims to…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-6) at Longwood Lancers (8-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Longwood.

The Lancers are 5-1 in home games. Longwood is sixth in the Big South with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 4.8.

The Seahawks are 1-5 on the road. UNC Wilmington has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Longwood is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.2% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 62.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 64.8 Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 13.7 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 9.1 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Kylah Silver is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Rori Cox is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

