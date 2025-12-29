UNC Wilmington plays N.C. A&T, seeks 4th straight road win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Seahawks face N.C. A&T.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 at home. N.C. A&T is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks are 3-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T averages 76.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 65.9 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 7.9 more points per game (80.5) than N.C. A&T gives up (72.6).

The Aggies and Seahawks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamoku Weluche-Ume is averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Lewis Walker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is averaging 15.8 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

