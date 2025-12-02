UNC Wilmington plays Marshall, aims for 7th straight victory

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Marshall.

The Seahawks are 6-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 2-1 on the road. Marshall scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 83.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 79.7 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Wyatt Fricks is averaging 15 points and 1.6 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.