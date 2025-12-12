UNC Wilmington faces Valparaiso on 8-game win streak

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-3) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims to…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-3)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington aims to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Seahawks take on Valparaiso.

The Beacons have gone 5-1 at home. Valparaiso has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 12.9 more points per game (80.7) than Valparaiso allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Owen Dease is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 54.0%.

Nolan Hodge is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

