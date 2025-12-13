UNC Wilmington faces Valparaiso on 8-game win streak

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-3) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-3)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington is looking to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Seahawks take on Valparaiso.

The Beacons are 5-1 in home games. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Seahawks are 2-1 on the road. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Valparaiso makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). UNC Wilmington has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Owen Dease is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.6 points.

Nolan Hodge is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

