UNC Wilmington faces No. 18 North Carolina, aims to stop road losing streak

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hits the road against No. 18 North Carolina looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Tar Heels are 4-1 on their home court. North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 1-4 on the road. UNC Wilmington gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

North Carolina scores 78.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 71.3 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 7.5 more points per game (66.0) than North Carolina gives up (58.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Indya Nivar is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Nyla Brooks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylah Silver is averaging 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Rori Cox is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.