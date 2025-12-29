UNC Wilmington earns 87-78 win over N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 24 points as UNC Wilmington beat N.C. A&T 87-78 on Monday. Hodge shot…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 24 points as UNC Wilmington beat N.C. A&T 87-78 on Monday.

Hodge shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Seahawks (12-2, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Greedy Williams scored 19 points and added six assists. Madison Durr shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Lewis Walker finished with 23 points for the Aggies (7-5, 0-1). Zamoku Weluche-Ume added 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for N.C. A&T, and Dwayne Pierce had 18 points and four assists.

Hodge scored 12 points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into the break trailing 47-42. UNC Wilmington pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them a 60-53 lead with 13:31 remaining in the half. Hodge scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.