UNC Wilmington earns 73-70 victory against Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 28 points as UNC Wilmington beat Valparaiso 73-70 on Saturday.

Hodge shot 7 for 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (10-1). Noah Ross scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Gavin Walsh shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 14 rebounds. The Seahawks prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

JT Pettigrew finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Beacons (6-4). Justus McNair added 15 points for Valparaiso. Isaiah Barnes finished with 10 points.

Hodge scored UNC Wilmington’s final seven points as they finished off a three-point victory.

