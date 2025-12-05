UNC Greensboro visits South Carolina Upstate after Levine’s 20-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits South Carolina Upstate after Jeni Levine scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 96-25 win over the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 3-0 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans are 2-4 on the road. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon scoring 56.0 points per game and is shooting 34.3%.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.3% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 9.3 points.

Levine is shooting 36.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the UNC Greensboro Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

