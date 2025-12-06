UNC Greensboro visits East Carolina on 6-game road slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-8) at East Carolina Pirates (3-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-8) at East Carolina Pirates (3-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro travels to East Carolina looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 at home. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru leads the Pirates with 9.1 boards.

The Spartans are 0-3 in road games. UNC Greensboro gives up 84.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.6 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 6.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Justin Neely is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.