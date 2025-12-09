UNC Greensboro plays Coastal Carolina on 3-game win streak

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spartans take on Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers are 4-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tracey Hueston averaging 3.9.

The Spartans are 3-4 on the road. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rylan Moffitt averaging 3.2.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has given up to its opponents (37.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Grady is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Jeni Levine is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

