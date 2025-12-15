UNC Greensboro hosts Walker and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-8) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-8)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits UNC Greensboro after Lewis Walker scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 82-79 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 at home. UNC Greensboro gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 2-3 away from home. N.C. A&T has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Greensboro averages 74.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 75.4 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Walker is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

