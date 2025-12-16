UNC Greensboro hosts N.C. A&T after Walker’s 22-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-8) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-8)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits UNC Greensboro after Lewis Walker scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 82-79 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Spartans are 1-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro allows 82.2 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-3 on the road. N.C. A&T is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.9 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Trent Middleton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.9 points. Walker is averaging 19.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.