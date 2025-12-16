UNC Greensboro faces Elon, looks for 4th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (3-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts…

Elon Phoenix (3-6) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Elon looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix have gone 1-3 away from home. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.0.

UNC Greensboro scores 63.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 64.0 Elon allows. Elon averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LaNae’ Corbett is shooting 44.3% and averaging 10.3 points for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 7.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

