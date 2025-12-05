UNC Greensboro faces East Carolina, looks to stop 3-game skid

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-8) at East Carolina Pirates (3-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-8) at East Carolina Pirates (3-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro comes into the matchup against East Carolina after losing three in a row.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. East Carolina is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 away from home. UNC Greensboro has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina scores 67.8 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 84.9 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 72.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.5 East Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 19 points and two steals. Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.4 points.

Justin Neely is averaging 13 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

