Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UNC Asheville wins 83-73…

UNC Asheville wins 83-73 against Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

December 16, 2025, 9:21 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 19 points in UNC Asheville’s 83-73 victory over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday.

Solomon had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7). Kameron Taylor scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Daren Patrick shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jayden Loydd finished with 16 points and five steals for the Knights. Kentucky Christian also got 16 points from Markell Hood. LeMar Northington also recorded 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up