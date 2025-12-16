UNC Asheville wins 83-73 against Kentucky Christian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 19 points in UNC Asheville’s 83-73 victory over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday. Solomon…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 19 points in UNC Asheville’s 83-73 victory over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday.

Solomon had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7). Kameron Taylor scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Daren Patrick shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jayden Loydd finished with 16 points and five steals for the Knights. Kentucky Christian also got 16 points from Markell Hood. LeMar Northington also recorded 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

