UNC Asheville visits UAB following Westry’s 31-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at UAB Blazers (8-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UNC Asheville after Chance Westry scored 31 points in UAB’s 101-77 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Blazers have gone 5-2 in home games. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 84.2 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. UNC Asheville has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAB makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UNC Asheville has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Wright is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

