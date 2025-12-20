UNC Asheville visits UAB after Westry’s 31-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at UAB Blazers (8-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UNC Asheville…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at UAB Blazers (8-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UNC Asheville after Chance Westry scored 31 points in UAB’s 101-77 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Blazers are 5-2 on their home court. UAB scores 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. UNC Asheville scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

UAB makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UNC Asheville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Westry is averaging 16.3 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Justin Wright is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

