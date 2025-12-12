UNC Asheville hosts St. Thomas following Minessale’s 30-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits UNC Asheville after Nolan Minessale scored 30 points in St. Thomas’ 80-56 victory against the Saint John’s (MN) Jonnies.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. UNC Asheville has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tommies are 2-3 on the road. St. Thomas averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

UNC Asheville makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). St. Thomas has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 51.5%.

Minessale is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.