UNC Asheville faces NC State following Solomon’s 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-4) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays NC State after Toyaz Solomon scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-77 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Wolfpack are 4-0 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Quadir Copeland averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Solomon averaging 5.1.

NC State averages 91.0 points, 19.4 more per game than the 71.6 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 53.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Justin Wright is shooting 58.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Solomon is averaging 16.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

