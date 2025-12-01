UNC Asheville Bulldogs square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-7) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-7) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville squares off against UNC Greensboro at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Asheville is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 1-7 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 8.8.

UNC Asheville makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). UNC Greensboro averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 58.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Donald Whitehead Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Neely is averaging 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.