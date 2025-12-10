UNC Asheville Bulldogs head to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-7) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-7)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on UNC Asheville in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-3 at home. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. UNC Asheville averages 21.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Tennessee State averages 54.7 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 62.2 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 61.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 62.5 East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaidyn Harper is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 6.8 points. Anala Nelson is shooting 35.8% and averaging 9.3 points.

Aileen Marquez is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Nia Green is averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

