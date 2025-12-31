UNC Asheville and High Point square off in conference showdown

High Point Panthers (12-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

High Point Panthers (12-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cam’Ron Fletcher and High Point take on Toyaz Solomon and UNC Asheville in Big South play Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Solomon averaging 5.4.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. High Point averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UNC Asheville’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 22.5 more points per game (95.3) than UNC Asheville gives up (72.8).

The Bulldogs and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fletcher is averaging 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 95.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

