UMKC visits Moses and Eastern Washington

UMKC Roos (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under…

UMKC Roos (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays UMKC after Isaiah Moses scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-89 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 77.0 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Roos are 0-5 on the road. UMKC ranks eighth in the Summit League with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Dockery averaging 3.9.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 67.0 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 85.4 Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

CJ Evans is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.