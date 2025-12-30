UMKC visits Denver following Johnson’s 20-point game

UMKC Roos (3-11) at Denver Pioneers (7-8) Denver; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts UMKC after Carson Johnson…

UMKC Roos (3-11) at Denver Pioneers (7-8)

Denver; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts UMKC after Carson Johnson scored 20 points in Denver’s 90-85 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pioneers are 4-2 in home games. Denver is seventh in the Summit League with 11.8 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 2.7.

The Roos are 0-8 on the road. UMKC gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

Denver is shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Roos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Oldham is averaging 5.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayson Petty is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 88.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.