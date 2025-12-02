UMKC takes on Idaho State, aims to end 6-game slide

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at UMKC Roos (1-6) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the…

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at UMKC Roos (1-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup against Idaho State after losing six in a row.

The Roos have gone 1-1 in home games. UMKC is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky with 13.1 assists per game led by Jamison Guerra averaging 4.0.

UMKC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (49.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Evans is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 15 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

